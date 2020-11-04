AEW Pulls Scorpio Sky From Tonight’s Dynamite as Precaution, Match With Shawn Spears Postponed

– Unfortunately, Scorpio Sky will not be facing Shawn Spears as originally scheduled on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced via Twitter that the former AEW tag team champion came into contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days. While his initial test came back negative, AEW is opting to delay his matchup with Spears as a result.

AEW stated, “Through contact tracing, AEW learned @ScorpioSky was exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days. An initial test was negative, but AEW has decided to postpone tonight’s scheduled match.” You can see the announcement on Scorpio Sky below: