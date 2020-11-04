wrestling / News
AEW Pulls Scorpio Sky From Tonight’s Dynamite as Precaution, Match With Shawn Spears Postponed
– Unfortunately, Scorpio Sky will not be facing Shawn Spears as originally scheduled on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced via Twitter that the former AEW tag team champion came into contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days. While his initial test came back negative, AEW is opting to delay his matchup with Spears as a result.
AEW stated, “Through contact tracing, AEW learned @ScorpioSky was exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days. An initial test was negative, but AEW has decided to postpone tonight’s scheduled match.” You can see the announcement on Scorpio Sky below:
Through contact tracing, AEW learned @ScorpioSky was exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days. An initial test was negative, but AEW has decided to postpone tonight’s scheduled match. pic.twitter.com/5hBTxKoiDN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman On Dealing With Mental Health Issues, His Conversation With Vince McMahon, Importance Of Asking For Help
- Santana and Ortiz On Being Happy With Parking Lot Fight, Convincing Sue to Flip Them Off
- Drew McIntyre On Triple H’s Comments On Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair Scenario With Roman Reigns, Wanting To Work With WALTER In NXT UK
- NXT Talent Reportedly Unhappy With COVID-19 Testing Protocols Before Halloween Havoc