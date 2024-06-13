wrestling / News

Full Lineup Announced For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tomorrow night and has revealed the full lineup. You can find spoilers here. The matches include:

* Jay Lethal vs. PAC
* Toni Storm vs. Alex Windsor
* Rocky Romero vs. Shota Umino
* Satnam Singh in action
* Cage of Agony in action

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

