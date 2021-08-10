AEW Rampage Added to FITE’s AEW Plus Service, Kenny Omega Set For This Week’s Premiere

AEW Rampage will officially be available to international consumers via the FITE TV AEW Plus package. Wrestling Inc reports that the show, which premeires on Friday, is now part of the $4.99 package on FITE which also includes weekly Dynamite live stream, on-demand replays, select past premium events and PPVs, AEW Dark and more.

AEW Plus is available to customers in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Middle East, Spain, Chile, and Brazil. AEW has also announced via a preview for Friday’s premiere that Kenny Omega will be in action on the show.