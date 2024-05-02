AEW Rampage To Air After AEW Collision Next Week

Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage will take place after AEW Collision next weekend. The company announced on this week’s show that next week’s Rampage will air immediately following Collision on May 11th, and that the shows will air on TBS instead of the usual TNT.

Rampage has been bumped due to NBA and NHL finals several times over the last month. There will not be an episode of AEW Collision this coming Saturday.