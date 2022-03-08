wrestling / News
AEW Rampage to Air Later on March 18 Due to NCAA Basketball
March 8, 2022
– Per the official TNT program schedule, the March 18 edition of AEW Rampage will have a later start time due to TNT’s coverage of NCAA basketball. The show is currently scheduled to start at 11:30 pm ET.
