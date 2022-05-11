AEW Rampage Airing In Early Timeslot For Next Two Weeks

AEW Rampage’s earlier timeslot looks to continue for at least the next two weeks thanks to the NHL and NBA playoffs. As has already been reported, this week’s Rampage will air at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT due to the NHL playoffs. In addition, as Fightful notes, the TNT schedule lists the May 20th Rampage for 7 PM ET/4 PM PT due to the NBA Playoffs.

The show will be moving back to its regular timeslot of 10 PM ET/7 PM ET once the playoffs are over. When that happens is entirely dependent on how long the two playoffs last, though the NBA Playoffs is unlikely to last until May 27th as they’re nearly done with the Conference finals which conclude on Monday at the very latest. The finals will be a best of seven series. The NHL playoffs are still at the conference semifinals stage, but there’s no word how long they may impact Rampage’s timeslot.