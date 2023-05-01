wrestling / News

AEW Rampage Airing on Saturday Again In Two Weeks

April 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW Rampage is getting a Saturday move again in a couple of weeks. The TNT website schedule is currently listing Rampage at a 10:00 PM ET timeslot on May 13th due to the NHL Playoffs airing on Friday night.

Rampage has been shifting regularly as per usual amid the NBA and NHL Playoffs, and is set to air at 5:30 PM ET on Friday this week.

