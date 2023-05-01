wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Airing on Saturday Again In Two Weeks
April 30, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Rampage is getting a Saturday move again in a couple of weeks. The TNT website schedule is currently listing Rampage at a 10:00 PM ET timeslot on May 13th due to the NHL Playoffs airing on Friday night.
Rampage has been shifting regularly as per usual amid the NBA and NHL Playoffs, and is set to air at 5:30 PM ET on Friday this week.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela On CM Punk Visiting Impact, Says He Can’t Show Up in GCW Until He Sees Rocky Films
- WWE Live Results 4.29.23: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Defend Tag Titles, More
- Note On Why Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Included In WWE Draft and Other Notable Omissions
- Former WWE Writer Details Booking Brock Lesnar To Squash Kofi Kingston