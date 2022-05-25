wrestling / News

AEW Rampage and Countdown To Double or Nothing Change Times Due To NHL Coverage

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Logo Image Credit: AEW

According to current TV listings, TNT now has AEW Rampage, which will be live in Las Vegas, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Friday. This is due to the changes in NHL coverage on the network. The Double or Nothing Countdown show will happen at 11:30 PM ET or whenever NHL coverage ends.

