AEW Rampage and Countdown To Double or Nothing Change Times Due To NHL Coverage
May 25, 2022 | Posted by
According to current TV listings, TNT now has AEW Rampage, which will be live in Las Vegas, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Friday. This is due to the changes in NHL coverage on the network. The Double or Nothing Countdown show will happen at 11:30 PM ET or whenever NHL coverage ends.
