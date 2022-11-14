wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Listed As Earlier Time Slot For Post-Thanksgiving Episode
November 13, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Rampage looks to air at an earlier timeslot on the day after Thanksgiving. The schedule on TNT’s website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET.
The reason for this appears to be two NHL games that will air on the day, one at 5 PM ET and one at 10:30 PM ET. AEW has yet to announce the time change.
