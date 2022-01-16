AEW Rampage Fast Nationals Down From Last Week, Close To Series Low

Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa reports that the fast nationals for AEW Rampage show around 477,000 in viewership, which would be down significantly from the final numbers from last week’s episode. That show drew 588,000 and a 0.24 rating in 18-49 (308,000).

In 18-49, the preliminary numbers show 212,000, which would also be a significant drop.

Of course, the show usually increases anywhere from 3-7% for the final numbers, which would put this around 500,000 or so.

The show featured a tag team title match in the main event, with Jurassic Express defending against the Dark Order.