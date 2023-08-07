AEW Rampage Rating Hits Nearly Four-Month High, Audience Best Since Late June

AEW Rampage saw its rating go to the highest point since mid-April, while the total audience was the best since late June. Friday’s show garnered a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 434,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up down 40% and 34% respectively from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 324,000.

The demo rating was the best for the show since the April 14th episode drew a 0.21, while the total audience was the best since the June 30th episode had 450,000.

Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 399,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.171 demo rating and 468,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.