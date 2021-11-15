AEW Rampage Draws 515,000 Viewers For Full Gear Go-Home Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage ahead of Full Gear, which brought in 515,000 viewers on TNT. That’s the second-lowest viewership in the show’s history thus far and down from the 599,000 viewers from the previous episode of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.20 rating with 263,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.22 rating for the prior edition.

Rampage finished No. 13 on cable on Friday.

Additionally, Thurston notes that the Full Gear Countdown special that aired after Rampage brought in 292,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key demo.