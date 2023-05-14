AEW Rampage Full Results 05.13.2023: Mogul Embassy vs. Dark Order Headliner & More

AEW broadcast their most recent episode of AEW Rampage on May 13. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn def. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian.

* Toni Storm (w/ Saraya & Ruby Soho) def. Allysin Kay.

* Kyle Fletcher def. Action Andretti

* The Hardy Party cut an in-ring promo introduced by Tony Schiavone. Matt Hardy characterized his past week as “wonderful” after deleting The Firm’s contracts on himself and Private Party and having Jeff Hardy back. Jeff took the mic to confirm the Hardys’ goal for the AEW Tag Titles but was interrupted by The Gunns on behalf of Ethan Page. The confrontation concluded with Matt challenging Page and The Gunns to a trios match for control of Ethan Page’s contract.

* Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & Swerve Strickland) (w/ Prince Nana) def. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) (w/ Evil Uno)