AEW Rampage Grand Slam To Be Two Hours Again This Year

AEW Rampage will be a two-hour show again for its Grand Slam episode later this month. Tony Khan revealed in an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio (per Fightful) that the September 23rd episode of Rampage will be a two-hour show as opposed to the standard one hour. This is a repeat of last year’s Grand Slam Rampage, which also ran double the usual time.

No matches have yet been announced for the show, which will be taped from Arthur Ashe Stadium.