AEW Rampage Grand Slam Earns Strong First Hour Viewership, Sees Big Hour Two Drop

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage Grand Slam event on TNT, with the show averaging 640,000 viewers. The first hour brought in 727,000 viewers, while the second hour saw a big drop with 552,000 viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage Grand Slam posted a 0.32 rating in the first hour, and a 0.25 rating in the second hour.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the first hour led the way on cable in the key demo, with the second hour not far behind at No. 4 on cable.

Rampage Grand Slam featured CM Punk’s first television match in seven years, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Lights Out Match, and much more.