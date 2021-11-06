wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Highlights Showcase CM Punk & Eddie Kingston Confrontation
November 6, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of AEW Rampage. The clips include the verbal confrontation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston.
As noted, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston will now face each other next weekend at AEW Full Gear 2021. The event will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
