AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Preview: TNT Title Match, Hook vs. Bear Bronson

– AEW presents a special Holiday Bash edition of Rampage tonight on TNT for Christmas Day instead of the show’s usual night and timeslot. The broadcast begins tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Rampage:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes

* Layla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

* Hook vs. Bear Bronson

* Marq Quen vs. Jungle Boy

Also, here’s some new preview clips for tonight’s show: