AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Preview: TNT Title Match, Hook vs. Bear Bronson
– AEW presents a special Holiday Bash edition of Rampage tonight on TNT for Christmas Day instead of the show’s usual night and timeslot. The broadcast begins tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Rampage:
* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes
* Layla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander
* Hook vs. Bear Bronson
* Marq Quen vs. Jungle Boy
