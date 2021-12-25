wrestling / News

AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Preview: TNT Title Match, Hook vs. Bear Bronson

December 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes

– AEW presents a special Holiday Bash edition of Rampage tonight on TNT for Christmas Day instead of the show’s usual night and timeslot. The broadcast begins tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Rampage:

TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes
* Layla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander
* Hook vs. Bear Bronson
* Marq Quen vs. Jungle Boy

Also, here’s some new preview clips for tonight’s show:

