wrestling / News
AEW Announces Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s Rampage
December 21, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT.
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Rocky Romero
* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Black Taurus
* The Hardys vs. The Kingdom
* Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata
* We’ll hear from Kris Statlander
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT
• @OrangeCassidy (c) v @azucarroc
• #TheHardys v #TheKingdom
• @Vikingo_AAA v @Taurusoriginal
• @SkyeByee v Queen Aminata @amisylle
• We hear from @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/k34Tm5Axbq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Details On Mercedes Mone’s Asking Price, Reportedly More Than Charlotte Flair’s New WWE Deal
- Backstage Details on Ilja Dragunov’s Injury Angle on WWE NXT TV, NXT Officials Happy With Angle
- Updated Competitors For WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Matches
- TNA Reportedly Has Money Earmarked to Sign ‘A Big Free Agent’