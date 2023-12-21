AEW Announces Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT.

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Rocky Romero

* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Black Taurus

* The Hardys vs. The Kingdom

* Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

* We’ll hear from Kris Statlander