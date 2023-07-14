wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

July 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 7-14-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include the women’s semifinal match of the Owen Hart Cup. Willow Nightingale battles Athena in a match that was postponed from last week. The lineup includes:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Athena
* Lance Archer vs. Trent Beretta
* Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. TBD
* We’ll hear from Toni Storm
* We’ll hear from the Dark Order

