Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include the women’s semifinal match of the Owen Hart Cup. Willow Nightingale battles Athena in a match that was postponed from last week. The lineup includes:
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Athena
* Lance Archer vs. Trent Beretta
* Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. TBD
* We’ll hear from Toni Storm
* We’ll hear from the Dark Order
