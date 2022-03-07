AEW Rampage Listed For Later Time Slot On March 18th

AEW Rampage will air at a later time in a couple of weeks, according to TV listings. As Wrestling Inc notes, TNT’s listing for the March 18th episode of Rampage shows it airing at 11:30 PM ET instead of the typical 10 PM ET slot due to the NCAA tournament.

This is the second time this year that Rampage has had its schedule moved, as the February 18th episode was moved to 7 PM ET due to NBA All-Star weekend programming.