wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Listed For Later Time Slot On March 18th
March 6, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Rampage will air at a later time in a couple of weeks, according to TV listings. As Wrestling Inc notes, TNT’s listing for the March 18th episode of Rampage shows it airing at 11:30 PM ET instead of the typical 10 PM ET slot due to the NCAA tournament.
This is the second time this year that Rampage has had its schedule moved, as the February 18th episode was moved to 7 PM ET due to NBA All-Star weekend programming.
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On Fans Thinking She Could Join Andrade In AEW, Ric Flair Being Publicly Vocal About Her Career
- WWE Releases Video, Photos Of Roman Reigns Standing Over Bloodied Brock Lesnar at MSG Show
- WWE Reportedly Working On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes
- Update On Rumored Steve Austin WrestleMania 38 Match