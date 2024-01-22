AEW Rampage Rating Even, Audience Nudges Down From Week Before

Last week’s AEW Rampage saw its demo rating hold steady while the audience backtracked just a bit. Friday’s episode scored a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 390,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were even with and down 1.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 396,000 viewers.

The numbers were the lowest of 2024 thus far, but still up from the December 29th episode that brought in a 0.11 demo rating and 326,000 viewers.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.127 demo rating and 397,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.137 demo rating and 509,000 viewers for the first three weeks of 2023.