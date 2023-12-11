AEW Rampage Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Slightly Down

AEW Rampage was saw its demo rating hit a four-week high last week, while the viewership was down a little bit. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 341,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were up 20% and down 2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and 348,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the best for Rampage since the November 10th episode also had a 0.12, while the total audience was (outside of last week) the best since the October 20th show drew 342,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.117 demo rating and 380,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.157 demo rating and 461,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.