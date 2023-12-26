AEW Rampage Rating Rebounds, Audience Hits 10-Week High

AEW Rampage saw its rating jump from last week’s low, with the audience hitting the best point in over two months. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 363,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics. The numbers were up 25% and 17.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.08 demo rating and 308,000 viewers.

The demo rating was still down from the 0.12 from two weeks ago, through the total viewership was the highest since the October 13th episode scored 407,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.116 demo rating and 378,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.158 demo rating and 463,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.