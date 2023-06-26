wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Backtrack From Previous Week’s High
June 26, 2023 | Posted by
Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw the rating and audience retreat from last week’s jump. Friday’s show scored a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 391,000 viewers, down 15.4% and 7.6% respectively from the previous week’s multi-week highs of a 0.13 demo rating and audience of 423,000. The demo rating and audience were still up from the 0.10 and 291,000 from two weeks ago, however.
Rampage ranked #11 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with WE TV’s Mama June: From Not To Hot taking the top spot via a 0.16 demo rating and 582,000 viewers.
Rampage is averaging a 0.12 demo rating and 403,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.177 demo rating and 475,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Explains Adam Cole’s Absence From Forbidden Door, Why CM Punk Didn’t Do Media Scrum
- Booker T Says WWE Should Ride The Bloodline Storyline As Long As It Can
- Bryan Danielson May Have Fractured His Arm At Forbidden Door, Talks Using ‘Final Countdown’ For Entrance
- Trish Stratus in a Bikini, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos