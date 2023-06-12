AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Dip From Previous Week

AEW Rampage took a slight hit in the ratings and audience against the NBA Finals this week. Friday’s show garnered a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 291,000 viewers, down a tick and 18.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and audience of 357,000. The demo rating was the lowest for the show during a regular timeslot since the March 31st episode also drew a 0.10, while the audience was the lowest for the regular timeslot to date.

Rampage ranked #27 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with ESPN NBA pre-game show leading the night with a 0.21 demo rating and 622,000 viewers. All of TV was led by a big number for the NBA Finals on ABC at a 3.23 demo rating and 10.414 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.12 demo rating and 402,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.181 demo rating and 482,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.