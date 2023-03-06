AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Down From Previous Week

Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage ticked down in the ratings and viewership from the previous week. The go-home show for AEW Revolution scored a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 394,000 viewers, down 9.1% and 3.7% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and audience of 409,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest for Rampage’s regular timeslot, while the audience was an improvement on the February 10th episode’s 375,000. (Both numbers were up from the February 17th episode two eeks ago, but that was in the 7 PM ET timeslot).

The episode ranked #32 among cable originals the night per Showbuzz Daily. The top cable show was ESPN’s NBA game between the Nuggets and the Grizzlies, which drew a 0.41 demo rating and 1.240 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.118 demo rating and 429,000 viewers thus far in 2023, compared to a 0.213 demo rating and 543,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.