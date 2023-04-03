AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Down From Last Time in Regular Timeslot

Last Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage dropped in ratings and viewership from its last numbers in its regular timeslot. Friday night’s show scored a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 340,000 viewers. The demo rating was even with the previous week, but it must be noted that the previous episode aired on Saturday night due to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The numbers were down from the last time it aired at 10 PM ET on Friday, which was March 10th and saw the show do a 0.15 demo rating with 447,000 viewers.

Rampage ranked #41 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The show was up against the WWE Hall of Fame, which likely drew viewers away, as well as ROH Supercard of Honor which was airing on PPV.

The show is averaging a 0.122 demo rating and 422,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.197 demo rating and 515,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.