AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Drop Hard For Saturday Episode

Last week’s AEW Rampage took place on Saturday, and the rating and audience took a dive. Saturday’s show brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 371,000 viewers, down 42.9% and 41.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.21 demo rating and audience of 639,000.

Both numbers were the lowest since the March 31st episode brought in a 0.10 demo rating and viewership of 340,000. The numbers are also on par with the last Saturday airing, which took place on March 25th (0.10 demo rating, 373,000 viewers).

The NBA Playoffs won the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the Memphis vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at 10:07 PM ET scoring a 1.49 demo rating and 4.226 million viewers. Rampage ranked #26 for the night among cable shows.

Rampage is averaging a 0.131 demo rating and 438,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.201 demo rating and 518,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.