AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Hit Five-Week Lows

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw a decrease in rating and audience to the lowest point since early June. Friday’s show garnered a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 310,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, down 16.7% and 15.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and audience of 368,000.

The demo rating and audience were both the lowest for the show since the June 9th episode also drew a 0.10 demo rating, as well as 291,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 400,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.174 demo rating and 473,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.