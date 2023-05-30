AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Hit Five & Six-Week Highs In Timeslot Return

AEW Rampage returned to its regular timeslot last week, and to no surprise the rating and audience were up significantly. Friday’s show, which aired at 10 PM ET for the first time since mid-April, brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 436,000 viewers, up 22.2% and 48.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.09 demo rating and audience of 293,000.

The numbers were the best for Rampage in over a month, with the demo rating the best since the April 21st Saturday airing had a 0.12 demo rating and the audience the best since the April 14th (regular timeslot) airing had 639,000 viewers. Rampage ranked #13 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption at 5 PM ET topping the night with a 0.16 and 527,0000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.121 demo rating and 410,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.185 demo rating and 483,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.