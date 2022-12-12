wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Rebound From Previous Week’s Lows
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage saw the show bounce back from series lows. The episode brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 457,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, up 37.8% in ratings and 26.6% in total viewers from last week’s 0.08 demo rating and audience of 361,000.
The demo rating tied the number from two weeks ago, while the audience was the highest since the October 21st episode had 458,000 viewers.
Rampage is averaging a 0.157 demo rating and 461,000 viewers in 2022.
