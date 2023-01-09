AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Rises From Previous Week

The audience and rating for last week’s AEW Rampage were up from the week before. The first episode of the year scored a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 551,000 viewers, up 25% and 17.2% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 470,000. Both numbers were still a bit down from the 0.18 demo rating and 566,000 from two weeks ago.

Rampage ranked #30 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA game on ESPN won the night for cable shows with a 0.46 demo rating and 1.326 million viewers.