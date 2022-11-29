AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Slip For Earlier Timeslot

Last week’s AEW Rampage aired in a much earlier timeslot, and the rating and audience predictably slipped as a result. Friday’s episode put up a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 411,000 viewers, down 21.4% and 7.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 445,000. The demo rating tied the number from two weeks ago, while the total viewership was the lowest since the October 28th episode brought in a 378,000 viewers.

Rampage aired at 4 PM ET instead of the usual 10 PM timeslot due to hockey games preempting it. The show ranked #43 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily with ESPN’s college football game (0.71/2.690 million) winning for cable shows.

Rampage is averaging a 0.16 demo rating and 464,000 viewers in 2022.