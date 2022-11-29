wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Slip For Earlier Timeslot
Last week’s AEW Rampage aired in a much earlier timeslot, and the rating and audience predictably slipped as a result. Friday’s episode put up a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 411,000 viewers, down 21.4% and 7.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 445,000. The demo rating tied the number from two weeks ago, while the total viewership was the lowest since the October 28th episode brought in a 378,000 viewers.
Rampage aired at 4 PM ET instead of the usual 10 PM timeslot due to hockey games preempting it. The show ranked #43 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily with ESPN’s college football game (0.71/2.690 million) winning for cable shows.
Rampage is averaging a 0.16 demo rating and 464,000 viewers in 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Marina Shafir On Why MMA vs WWE Horsewomen Match Never Happened, Her Transition Into Wrestling
- Mick Foley Discusses Retiring In 2012, Says He Was Concussed Every Match In TNA
- Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)