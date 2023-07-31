AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Slip From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw the rating and audience drop a bit from the week before. Friday’s show garnered a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 324,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, down a tick and 21.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and audience of 415,000.

The demo rating matched the 0.10 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was up from that episode’s 310,000.

Rampage is averaging a 0.118 demo rating and 398,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.172 demo rating and 467,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.