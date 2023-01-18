AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Slip From Week Before

The rating and audience for last week’s AEW Rampage was down slightly from the week before. The Friday night show scored a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 513,000 viewers, down 13.3% and 6.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 551,000. Both numbers, however, were up from the 0.12 demo rating and 470,000 viewers from two weeks ago, the final episode of 2022.

AEW Rampage ranked #24 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The Golden State vs. San Antonio NBA came on ESPN won the night with a 0.42 demo rating and 1.358 million viewers.

For the first two episodes of the year, Rampage is averaging a 0.14 demo rating and 532,000 viweers, compared to a 0.22 demo rating and 557,000 viewers for the first two episodes of 2022.