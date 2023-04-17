AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Spike With NBA Playoff Lead-In

AEW Rampage benefitted from a lead-in of the NBA playoffs, jumping to its best numbers in a while. Friday’s show brought in a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 639,000 viewers, up 23.5% and 27% from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and audience of 503,000.

The demo rating was was the best for the show since the April 15th, 2022 episode brought in a 0.22, while the total viewership was the best since the September 24th, 2021 episode — the seventh episode of the show — drew 640,000. Having the NBA Playoff play-in game as a lead-in paid off big, with the game coming in at #2 with a 0.76 demo rating and 2.258 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily. The play-in game on ESPN won the night with a 0.95 demo rating/2.511 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.131 demo rating and 442,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.202 demo rating and 518,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.