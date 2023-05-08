AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Stable In Early Timeslot

AEW Rampage’s early airing last week stayed essentially even with the previous week’s numbers. Friday’s show, which aired at 6:30 PM ET, brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 294,000 viewers, even with and down 1.3% from the previous week’s 0.09 demo rating and audience of 298,000. That episode also aired at 6:30 PM ET.

The demo rating and audience for the show stayed at the lowest point since the February 17th episode that aired at 7 PM ET brought in a 0.07 and 287,000 viewers. Rampage ranked #25 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the NBA Playoff game on ESPN at 7:47 PM ET leading the way at a 1.65 demo rating and 5.035 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.126 demo rating and 422,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.193 demo rating and 503,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.