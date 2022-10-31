wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Down To Three-Month Low Vs. World Series
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Rampage took a hit against the World Series game one, dropping to its lowest ratings and audience in three months. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 378,000 viewers, down 7.7% and 21.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.13 demo rating and 480,000 viewers.
Both metrics hit their lowest point for the show since the July 28th episode brought in a 0.11 demo rating and 375,000 viewers. Rampage was ranked #27 among cable originals for the night, with game one of the World Series leading the way across television. It drew a 2.85 demo rating and 11.475 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.
Rampage is averaging a 0.163 demo rating and 466,000 viewers in 2022 to date.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on ROH Talent Contracts & Deals in AEW
- Eddie Kingston on Jon Moxley Trying to Get Him to WWE, His Current Relationship With Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’