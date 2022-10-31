AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Down To Three-Month Low Vs. World Series

AEW Rampage took a hit against the World Series game one, dropping to its lowest ratings and audience in three months. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 378,000 viewers, down 7.7% and 21.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.13 demo rating and 480,000 viewers.

Both metrics hit their lowest point for the show since the July 28th episode brought in a 0.11 demo rating and 375,000 viewers. Rampage was ranked #27 among cable originals for the night, with game one of the World Series leading the way across television. It drew a 2.85 demo rating and 11.475 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.

Rampage is averaging a 0.163 demo rating and 466,000 viewers in 2022 to date.