AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Tick Down

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw the rating and audience drop slightly from the week before. Friday’s show garnered a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 368,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, down 7.7% and 18.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.13 demo rating and audience of 450,000.

The demo rating was still up from the 0.11 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the June 9th episode had 291,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.12 demo rating and 403,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.175 demo rating and 474,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.