AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Hit Two-Month Lows In Early Timeslot

AEW Rampage aired at an earlier timeslot this week, which helped result in a two-month low in both rating and audience. Friday’s show brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 298,000 viewers, up 25% and 19.7% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and audience of 371,000 for a Saturday night airing.

The demo rating for the show was the lowest since the February 17th episode that aired at 7 PM ET brought in a 0.07. Similarly, the total viewership was the worst since that same episode scored 287,000 viewers. Rampage ranked #32 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the NBA Playoff game on ESPN at 10:54 PM ET leading the way at a 1.74 demo rating and 4.639 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.128 demo rating and 430,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.197 demo rating and 515,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.