AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Up From Last Week’s Show

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw the rating and audience rebound a bit from the previous week’s lows. Friday’s show garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 415,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, up a tick and 33.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 310,000.

The demo rating was still down a touch from the 0.12 rating from two weeks ago, though the audience was the best since the June 30th episode drew a 450,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 400,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.174 demo rating and 471,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.