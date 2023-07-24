wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Up From Last Week’s Show
July 24, 2023 | Posted by
Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw the rating and audience rebound a bit from the previous week’s lows. Friday’s show garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 415,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, up a tick and 33.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 310,000.
The demo rating was still down a touch from the 0.12 rating from two weeks ago, though the audience was the best since the June 30th episode drew a 450,000 viewers.
Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 400,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.174 demo rating and 471,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Bill Watts’ Decision To Push His Son Erik In WCW, Says No One Blamed Erik
- Eric Bischoff On WWE Having The Chance To Bring In Sting During Invasion Angle
- Jake Roberts On Bad News Brown’s WWE Stint, Vince McMahon Promising Him A Title Run
- Samoa Joe Says Cena And Kazarian Can Put Away A Dozen Pounds Of Poultry In One Sitting