AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Up From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw the rating and audience rise from the week before. Friday’s show garnered a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 450,000 viewers, up 18.2% and 15.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and audience of 391,000.

The demo rating was tied with the 0.13 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the best since the April 14th episode had 639,000 viewers. Cable rankings are not yet available.

Rampage is averaging a 0.12 demo rating and 405,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.176 demo rating and 476,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.