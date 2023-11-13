AEW Rampage Rating Hits Four-Week High, Audience Up

Last week’s AEW Rampage rose in the ratings to a four-week high, while the total viewership was also up. Friday’s show drew a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 322,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were up 9.1% and 8.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 298,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the best for Rampage since the October 13th episode had a 0.14. Meanwhile, the audience was the best since the October 20th episode drew 342,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 386,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.162 demo rating and 465,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.