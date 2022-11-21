AEW Rampage Rating Rebounds From Previous Week, Audience Down

AEW Rampage saw its rating bounce back as it headed into Full Gear, even as the total audience dipped. Friday night’s episode garnered a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 445,000 viewers, up 27.3% and down 2.4% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 456,000 viewers. The rating matched the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the lowest since the October 28th episode drew 378,000 viewers against the World Series.

Rampage ranked #17 among cable originals for the night according to Showbuzz Daily, with the NBA doubleheader on ESPN taking the top two spots (0.51 demo rating/1.472 million viewers & 0.45 demo rating/1.340 million viewers).

In 2022 to date, Rampage is averaging a 0.161 demo rating and 456,000 viewers.