AEW Rampage Rating Rises With Friday Return, Viewership Hits Seven-Week High

AEW Rampage was back on Friday night last week, and it saw its rating and viewership rise as a result. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 348,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were up 25% and 31.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.08 demo rating and 264,000 viewers, which was on Saturday night and ran opposite WWE Survivor Series.

The demo rating was the best for Rampage since the November 10th had a 0.12. Meanwhile, the audience was the best since the October 13th show drew 407,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.117 demo rating and 381,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.158 demo rating and 461,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.