AEW Rampage Rating Hits Seven-Week High, Viewership Up Before WrestleDream

Friday’s AEW Rampage episode rose to a seven-week ratings high, while the audience was at a three-week best. Friday’s show brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 363,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were up 16.7% and 6.5% from the previous week’s 0.12 and 341,000 viewers for the Grand Slam episode.

The demo rating was the highest for the show since the August 11th show drew a 0.15, while the audience was the best since the September 8th episode drew 385,000.

Rampage is averaging a 0.120 demo rating and 393,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.166 demo rating and 469,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.