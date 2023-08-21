AEW Rampage Rating Slips, Audience Up From Previous Week

The rating for last week’s episode of AEW Rampage was took a bit of a dip from the week before, while the overall audience rose. Friday’s show garnered a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 416,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The demo rating was down 13.3% from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating, while the audience was up 4.5% from last week’s 434,000.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the July 28th episode scored a 0.10, while the total audience was still down from the 434,000 from two weeks ago.

Rampage is averaging a 0.120 demo rating and 400,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.169 demo rating and 469,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.