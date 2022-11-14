AEW Rampage Rating Slips, Audience Inches Up

AEW Rampage saw its rating drop for last week’s show, while the audience was up ever so slightly. Friday night’s episode scored a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 456,000 viewers, down 21.41% and up 0.2% from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 455,000.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the August 26th episode also had a 0.11, while the viewership was the best since the October 14th episode had 458,000.

Rampage ranked #55 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The show is averaging a 0.162 demo rating and 465,000 viewers thus far in 2022.