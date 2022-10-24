AEW Rampage Rating Slips, Viewership Hits Four-Week High

The rating for last week’s episode of AEW Rampage ticked down from the previous week, while the audience rose to hit the best point in a month. Friday night’s show scored a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 480,000 viewers, down 23.5% and 4.8% respective from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and 458,000 viewers.

The demo rating matched the 0.13 rating from two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the overall viewership marked the highest point since the September 23rd episode had an audience of 522,000.

Rampage ranked #24 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The MLB playoffs won the night on FOX Sports with a 1.12 demo rating and 4.881 million viewers. The NBA game on ESPN was second with a 0.66 demo rating and 1.913 million viewers.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.164 demo rating and 468,000 viewers in 2022 to date.