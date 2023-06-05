AEW Rampage Rating Steady, Audience Ticks Down From Last Week

AEW Rampage held even in the rating this week, while the total audience slipped a bit. Friday’s show, scored a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 357,000 viewers, even with and down 18.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and audience of 436,000. The audience was still the best for the show (outside of last week) since the April 21st episode, which aired on a Saturday, garnered 371,000.

Rampage ranked #12 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the College Softball World Series on ESPN leading the way at a 0.25 demo rating and 1.155 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.12 demo rating and 408,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.183 demo rating and 482,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.